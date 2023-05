A facile scorer in A6 class four starts back, ROSEHILL BUBBLES (Trap 6, 12:43 Sheffield) highlighted she hasn't done winning yet when a strong finishing second in this class five days ago. With sound claims on expected final time, his make-up as the sole wide looks particularly beneficial in this field and he can steer clear of scrimmaging early and make his presence felt from the three-quarter point.

The feature race on Newcastle's evening card is the Bgbf British Bred Maiden Derby Final and, arriving with a 100% record intact at the Northeast track, FEARSOME ENIGMA (Trap 6, 20:46 Newcastle) gets our vote to trap smartly again and make it 3-3. Undoubtedly open to further progress as a mere November 21' whelp, he can soon be on the front end from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the strong-running types off the final bend.

Already a tremendous servant to connections, DROOPYS BIGGY (Trap 6, 21:01 Newcastle) arrives here in top form and can continue the good work. Often slowly away, he makes up for that with a power-packed finish, bagging four wins from his last five starts in customary fashion. Holding good claims on expected final time, he just needs to escape any crowding around the opening couple of bends and can come home best of all in stripes to enhance his already impressive tally.