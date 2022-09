Adams Daisy (Trap 4) - 13.44 Sheffield

ADAMS DAISY (Trap 4, 13.44), who gained the breakthrough success three starts back, is fancied to make a bold bid once more. Some indifferent trapping proved the downfall of the June 20' whelp initially, but she's steadily got the hang of things, and having been noted doing good late work when runner-up in similar company on her latest outing 10 days ago, we're hopeful she can utilise what looks a good make up in the black jacket and reel in those at the head of affairs to double her career tally.

Hello Skippy (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sunderland

Our second selection comes in Sunderland's 18.36, a basement grade contest over 450m, and HELLO SKIPPY (Trap 2), who arrives on the back of an encouraging second from an unpromising position last week, could well be ready to strike. She ought to be coming to the boil post season and, with that run likely to have blown the cobwebs away, the daughter of Jaytee Jet should prove tough to contain in a race lacking depth.

Droopys Good (Trap 4) - 19.16 Perry Barr

Perry Barr play host to the Birmingham Cup Trial Stakes and DROOPYS GOOD (Trap 4, 19.16), who boasts a fine Irish C.V, is fancied to come out on top. Impressive in landing back-to-back open contests at Romford in August, it's highly likely he will take a significant step forward from last weeks C&D blowout and with a clear run, the son of Ballybough Mike can pass this test.