We head to Sunderland for our first selection this evening at 18:51, A D3 contest over the 261-metre trip, with MINNIES VOGA (Trap 5) looking to hold excellent claims of regaining the winning thread. Usually guilty of box-knapping, he makes up for that with a strong finishing kick off the second bend. Noted staying on well from an unpromising position to take second in a C&D event latest, it's feasible to see him not far off the leaders on the approach to the opening corner in this field and we're hopeful a surge from the halfway point can see him home in front.

We remain at Sunderland for today's second selection at 19:41 and it may just pay to take a chance on WAIKIKI TOM (Trap 4). Winless following eight starts at the North East venue, he's had plausible excuses on multiple occasions, crowding early putting paid to his chances eight days ago. However, there's no doubting the son of Confident Rankin holds a class edge on the balance of his form against this evening's rivals and, likely to be coming home strongly (successful over 500 metres at Sheffield), he could well be ready to bounce back in a race where several essentially have something to prove.

There's some good quality open-race action over at Monmore this evening and DROOPYS SAMANTHA (Trap 3) is fancied to land the Monmore Green Christmas Bitches at 19:44. A smashing servant to the Kevin Hutton kennel, we're hopeful she can trap best from the white sheet this evening and, with her form standing up to close scrutiny in this field, all looks set fair for a bold front-running bid for glory.