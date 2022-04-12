Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dromana Roxy has decent claims at Newcastle

One hound who had little go right when lining up in open company last week was CARRIGMORE PIPER (Trap 1, 20:12 Sheffield) bumped and losing any chance when stumbling at the third over this six-bend trip. However, a strong stayer at this trip, she lines up in a race lacking anywhere near the same depth this evening and in the hope she can avoid scrimmaging inside one who lacks previous course experience, we're hopeful Joy Andrews' bitch can get a handy pitch and take off from halfway for success.

SHARPYS TRINITY (Trap 1, 21:01 Sheffield) doesn't always make things easy with moderate breaks but she has often made up for that with her power-paced finish, that she advertised perfectly when striking fast and late in A4 class late in February. Running with credit more recently, the grader's mercy has been noted this evening and, from what looks a decent make-up on the rails, she can bide her time and announce her presence on proceedings from the ¾ point.

We're very hopeful of a big run from Angela Harrison's DROMANA ROXY (Trap 2, 21:26 Newcastle) returning to standard four-bend action. Far from disgraced in handicap company of late, her last foray in A4 class resulted in a facile six-length victory back in early February. Consistent either side of that in A3 company, the grader has afforded her a real chance and we're very hopeful she can maintain her 100% record in this class.