Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drinks on Bar at Nottingham

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 19:34 Nottingham

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) has plenty going for her in the 19:34 contest. This is her grade and she resumed winning ways with an all-the-way success earlier this month. A good run in third followed on Wednesday and this looks an easier opportunity.

MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) - 20:52 Nottingham

MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) can notch up a third win on the bounce in the orange in the 20:52 race. He's holding his form well and picked up a 480m event in good style before having to settle for a share of the spoils last week. More glory looks on the way.

CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) - 21:26 Nottingham

CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) makes some appeal dropped back in grade in the 21:26 heat. He's won well on his last two runs in A3s and seems sure to make his presence felt in this company granted luck.