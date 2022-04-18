Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drinks on Bar at Nottingham

Nottingham 18th Apr (A3 500m)Show Hide
Monday 18 April, 9.26pm
|1. Billis Starlet
|2. Caseys Jetsam
|3. High St Bandit
|4. Nadal
|5. Aghaburren Charm
|6. Bling Bling Enda
Timeform identify the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday evening.
"A good run in third followed on Wednesday and this looks an easier opportunity..."
Timeform on Wreckin Bar
WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 19:34 Nottingham
WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) has plenty going for her in the 19:34 contest. This is her grade and she resumed winning ways with an all-the-way success earlier this month. A good run in third followed on Wednesday and this looks an easier opportunity.
MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) - 20:52 Nottingham
MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) can notch up a third win on the bounce in the orange in the 20:52 race. He's holding his form well and picked up a 480m event in good style before having to settle for a share of the spoils last week. More glory looks on the way.
CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) - 21:26 Nottingham
CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) makes some appeal dropped back in grade in the 21:26 heat. He's won well on his last two runs in A3s and seems sure to make his presence felt in this company granted luck.
