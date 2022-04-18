Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drinks on Bar at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday evening.

"A good run in third followed on Wednesday and this looks an easier opportunity..."

Timeform on Wreckin Bar

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 19:34 Nottingham

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) has plenty going for her in the 19:34 contest. This is her grade and she resumed winning ways with an all-the-way success earlier this month. A good run in third followed on Wednesday and this looks an easier opportunity.

MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) - 20:52 Nottingham

MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5) can notch up a third win on the bounce in the orange in the 20:52 race. He's holding his form well and picked up a 480m event in good style before having to settle for a share of the spoils last week. More glory looks on the way.

CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) - 21:26 Nottingham

CASEYS JETSAM (Trap 2) makes some appeal dropped back in grade in the 21:26 heat. He's won well on his last two runs in A3s and seems sure to make his presence felt in this company granted luck.

Nottingham 18th Apr (A3 500m)

Monday 18 April, 9.26pm

