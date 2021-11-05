To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dream with Bethany

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Henlow.

"...this tough campaigner should be hard to contain once more this evening..."

Timeform on Easy Diablo

Easy Diablo (Trap 5) - 20.08 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our first selection, one of the better races coming at 20.08 and EASY DIABLO (Trap 5) could be the one to side with. The son of Droopys Roddick ran with credit despite meeting with crowding when runner-up behind a class-dropper in this grade of A2 on Tuesday. Crucially, he's already proved previously that he handles quick turn arounds as he proved when registering success in October, and this tough campaigner should be hard to contain once more this evening.

Ballygur Jean (Trap 6) - 20.43 Henlow

Over at Henlow there is an interesting inter-track competition for the graders this evening and BALLYGUR JEAN (Trap 6, 20.43), who has been in good order on home soil of late may well have enough to come out on top. A head second in 28.52 over C&D 5 days ago, a repeat gives her sound claims in this field and with another good break, all looks set fair for a big run.

Bethanys Dream (Trap 1) - 20.59 Sheffield

We head back to South Yorkshire for our final selection at 20.59 and whilst arriving on a losing run, we think it may be worth siding with BETHANYS DREAM (Trap 1) to end the drought and come out on top. Troy Bedford's bitch is a strong runner at the 500-metre trip, but doesn't do herself any favors with slow starts, though she has been knocking on the door in similar company of late. With an even slower breaker to her immediate outside, she may well be up to turning handy on the rails, and can reel in the pace-setters from the three-quarter point.

