Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Doughnuts all round at Towcester

Sheffield - 13.51 - Back Droopys Momentum (Trap 6)

The penultimate race on Sheffield's early fixtures comes up at 13.51 and DROOPYS MOMENTUM (Trap 6) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Lisa Stephenson's charge has run well in finishing runner-up on two of her last three starts and with a smart break in her locker, she can prove tough to peg back if getting loose out wide.

Newcastle - 19.44 - Back Witton Echo (Trap 6)

WITTON ECHO (Trap 6) looks another exciting pup for the Jill Sutherst kennel and he's fancied to confirm the promise of a recent trial at Newcastle and land the Arena Racing Company British Bred Puppy at 19.44. Boasting good all-round pace his draw in stripes shouldn't pose a problem and he can shed the maiden tag with plenty of potential remaining intact.

Towcester - 20.26 - Back Droopys Doughnut (Trap 6)

Towcester play host to the opening heats of the Star Sports/TRC Derby this evening and DROOPYS DOUGHNUT (Trap 6) is fancied to land heat seven at 20.26. A very smart sort on his day, he's highlighted his well-being with some slick trial exploits at Romford in recent weeks and with his draw in stripes looking a lucrative one, Pat Janssens charge can book his place in round two.