DOTHEMATHS (Trap 2) - 20:08 Romford

DOTHEMATHS (Trap 2) can strike again in the 20:08 race. He'd been going close in this grade before landing a gamble in an A7 on Tuesday and could take some stopping now he's found the winning post again.

WESTWAY CAIN (Trap 1) - 20:48 Romford

WESTWAY CAIN (Trap 1) remains promising and can get back to winning ways in the 20:48 contest. He scored easily in good times at the start of November before blowing the start when very well backed in this grade a fortnight ago. There is more to come from him.

THATCHERSDESSERT (Trap 2) - 21:07 Romford

THATCHERSDESSERT (Trap 2) gets the vote in the 21:07 event. She's got early speed in abundance and nothing went right for her when she was backed off the boards dropped to this level last week. A couple of her recent times read well and she looks the class act in this line-up.