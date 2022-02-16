To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't step on Avas Court

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the best three bets at Sunderland on Wednesday.

"...she’s fancied to come home fast and late for success..."

Timeform on Avas Court

Moneygall Queen (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sunderland

Having been well held on her comeback, MONEYGALL QUEEN (Trap 1, 18.36) took a sizeable step forward when gaining a hard fought success 7 days ago, rallying well to score by a short head having been crowded early. The daughter of Romeo Recruit holds even better form going back and with good claims of leading up on the rails, she may well be up to following up.

Derrytagh Razzy (Trap 1) - 18.51 Sunderland

We step up in grade for our second selection at 18.51 with DERRYTAGH RAZZY (Trap 1) fancied to dispel a couple of luckless runs and resume winning ways. Boasting some strong form following his switch to Sunderland, he's fancied to be front rank from lid rise from his berth in the red jacket and all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Avas Court (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sunderland

A winner in this grade of A4 back in January, AVAS COURT (Trap 5, 20.27) has performed well at a higher level on 2 of her 3 starts since, runner-up on her penultimate run prior to having no luck-in-running last time. A strong running performer, this evening's contest doesn't look the strongest and with a clear run, she's fancied to come home fast and late for success.

