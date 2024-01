JESSE GEE JAMES (Trap 3) - 15:07 Hove

Having taken a marked step forward to shed the maiden tag on his penultimate start, JESSE GEE JAMES wasn't seen to best effect on the back of a two-grade rise two weeks ago, unable to challenge having been crowded early. Quickly afforded some mercy by the grader, the make-up of this race suggests there could be a pace burn up out wide, which ought to play firmly into the hands of the son of Good News. He can make a strong challenge from halfway and be seen in a much better light.

DOWDSTOWN (Trap 3) - 18:32 Yarmouth

DOWDSTOWN hardly boasts the most compelling of strike rates, slow starting often proving his Achilles' Heel around Yarmouth. However, despite meeting with trouble-in-running, he's been running with credit in defeat, again finishing strongly when runner-up on his penultimate start. His chance hinges on achieving a clear run, but this drop in class rates an obvious plus for the strong-running son of Ballymac Bolger and we're willing to side with him to get it right and double his career tally.

KILGARRAN LIME (Trap 2) - 20:57 Yarmouth

Folllowing a sustained spell on the sidelines, KILGARRAN LIME has confirmed he retains plenty of ability in recent weeks, taking a step forward from his reappearance effort when third behind an upwardly mobile pup pre-Christmas. A versatile sort with winning form at open/A1 level, he can hold a handy position on the rails around bends one and two and come home best of all from the three-quarter point to resume winning ways.