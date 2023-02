DINGYS HERB (Trap 1) can score once more in the 19:18 race. Saturday's impressive success in the red jacket was his best effort for a while and he can strike again while the iron is hot.

BURNFOOT TANGO (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the 20:54 sprint. He's been shaping up fairly well and is better than this grade on his day. A return to the widest box tonight is a big plus.

JINXED (Trap 2) looks the way to go in the 21:28 race. He's been on a good run since October with five wins and never got chance to shine after early crowding last time.