A winner in this grade of A4 during late July, BALLYEA RUBY (Trap 1, 19:18 Central Park) has run with credit in defeat subsequently, filling the runner-up spot on three of her last four starts. Holding good claims of leading on the inside, the daughter of Confident Rankin rates the one to beat on expected final time and she can prove tough to peg back if getting loose on the front end.

The Arc Champion Hurdle semi-finals feature on Central Park's card this evening and RITZY SPIRIT (Trap 5, 19:56 Central Park) is fancied to land heat one. Lightly raced in recent months, he's confirmed he's operating at the top of his game of late, confirming the promise of his reappearance second when landing his respective C&D heat seven days ago, quickly in to stride and scoring with authority. The switch to the orange jacket will hold no fears and, with another slick break, he can book his place in next week's final.

Our final selection comes in an A2 contest over the standard 480-metre trip, with EMLAGH DARRAGH (Trap 2, 21:28 Central Park) fancied to confirm the promise of recent exploits and come out on top again. Successful in A3 class during August, the August 20' whelp should have plenty of racing room with a vacant trap on his immediate inside and a repeat of his subsequent 29.39 could well be enough to see him gain a third career success.