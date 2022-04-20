Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't get left Behind at Sunderland

Scratch runner LIGHTFOOT SAM (Trap 6, 14:19 Newcastle) is fancied to come out on top in this handicap over the standard 480-metre trip. A solid top-grade operator, he impressed when landing a similar contest two starts back and is easily forgiven his latest run in A1 company having been crowded at the start. Today's race doesn't look the strongest and he can turn the screw from the three-quarter point and assert off the final bend for further success.

An August 20' whelp, improving youngster SWIFT BARNEY (Trap 5, 15:44 Newcastle) hasn't quite got to grips with his trapping yet, so was all the more deserving of having his effort marked up latest, running on well for second having completely fluffed his lines at the boxes. Already a dual winner, the son of Eden The Kid has further progress in his locker and with a better exit from the traps can prove as much this afternoon.

LEAVE BEHIND (Trap 3, 18:19 Sunderland) has made a bright start to her Sunderland career, utilizing her excellent early pace to register back-to-back wins back in February. Consistent in defeat since, she highlighted she's right at the top of her game following a short spell on the side-lines with a solid C&D trial six days ago. Rating the likeliest leader once more, we're hopeful she can quickly steal a march on this field and have enough in reserve at the business end to come out on top.