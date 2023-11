Point of Law (Trap 6) - 18.36 Nottingham

There's plenty of pace on POINT OF LAW's (T6) inside in the 18.36 Nottingham contest but stamina is very much his forte, as shown when winning in this A4 grade despite turning last a month ago. A trio of efforts in A3 company were sound on the figures so the opportunity to back a class-dropper who is in good order is too enticing to turn down.

Bills Caxton (Trap 1) - 19.09 Nottingham

As a Jan' 22 greyhound, BILLS CAXTON (T1) is very much in the infancy of his career but he took just two runs to get off the mark, making all in A6 company in October. Bills Caxton been unable to get it right out of the boxes in three starts since in A5 company but the grader is quick to lend a hand and on our figures, a first-bend lead on the inside should be forthcoming in the 19.09.

Drombeg Magic (Trap 3) - 19.41 Nottingham

There's Open action later on the card and DROMBEG MAGIC (T3) is fancied to register another win at the top table in the 19.41 contest. The shorter run to the first bend over 480m will certainly suit Drombeg Magic and an A1 win over 500m last week confirms he's in excellent order. On our figures, he holds the aces this evening.