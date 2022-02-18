Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't cross Lioness Julia

Down This Town (Trap 3) - 18.33 Central Park

A4 action at Central Park comes at 18.33 and steadily progressive youngster DOWN THIS TOWN (Trap 3) gets our vote to build on an encouraging C&D trial latest and come out on top again. A winner over the 450-metre trip on her last competitive outing, he was impressive that day, drawing away from the third bend. A May 20' whelp, it's highly likely there is a good deal more yet to come and with sound claims of leading up this field, we're very hopeful of another bold showing.

Bitter Sweet (Trap 6) - 18.51 Nottingham

Nottingham's 18.51 features our final selection and in a race lacking depth it may well prove a good opening for BITTER SWEET (Trap 6) to regain the winning thread. Successful as high as A4 in her pomp around Colwick Park, she's not the force of old but arrives with sound claims in this field on recent exploits and with sound claims of a clear passage from the striped jacket, she may well be up to skipping a couple of lengths clear out wide and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers off the last bend.

Lioness Julia (Trap 3) - 20.23 Central Park

We head back to Central Park for our final selection, this time over the 265-metre trip and LIONESS JULIA (Trap 3, 20.23) who had little go right 7 days ago, may well be ready to gain compensation. Despite not breaking overly quickly, she did show good early before meeting with trouble at the opening corner. An effort containing definite encouragement, she's worth chancing to confirm the promise of that run and may well prove too good for this evening's opposition.