Geelo Benny (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

Geelo Benny (T5) ran with plenty of credit in D1 company and with that in mind it was no surprise to see him resume winning ways eased a peg on the graded ladder two starts ago, showing good speed off the second bend to clear away. He wasn't in quite the same form last time, but he's better than that and, with a clear run, is fancied to make his presence felt in this line-up.

Droopys Biggy (Trap 6) - 20:36 Newcastle

Droopys Biggy (T6) isn't blessed with early pace but he makes up for that with a big engine and a strong finishing kick. Recently on the comeback trail, he proved he's returned in good order in C&D trials in recent weeks. Running on late when fourth in this grade of A1 last time, he promises to be sharper with that under his belt in what rates a standard top-grade contest. Angela Harrison's charge can come home best of all out wide to resume winning ways.

Drumdoit Don (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

Drumdoit Don (T4) looks to hold excellent claims of resuming winning ways. Never a factor on the back of early crowding last time, his previous exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can pace up well, assume control from halfway and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers late in the day.