After opening her account at Newcastle early on last month, MONGYS GEM (Trap 1, 19:16 Newcastle) has remained in good form since, again coming home strongly to go down by a head in this grade five days ago. She'll need to avoid some potential trouble spots around the opening couple of bends and, with racing room, she's fancied to confirm promise of recent exploits and come out on top.

DERBY MYLES (Trap 6, 19:41 Sheffield) is fancied to land the Owlerton Stadium Sprint. A reliable operator in top grade/open company, his exploits in trials suggest he's returned from a short spell on the sidelines in good heart and, in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to be front rank from lid rise and expected to come out on top.

DISTANT PUMA (Trap 4, 21:16 Sheffield) looks to hold solid claims of resuming winning ways on the back of a solid third in A1 company 10 days ago. A likeable, strong-running sort, the son of Droopys Sydney gets a handy drop in grade on this occasion and he can turn handy behind the pace-setters and stamp his authority on proceedings from the three-quarter point.