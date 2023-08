Monmore - 18:33 - Back Crafty Shivoo (Trap 2)

Crafty Shivoo (T2) has made a fine start to her career on these shores and looks to hold outstanding claims of maintaining her 100% record and completing the hat-trick. Boasting fine early speed, Mark Wallis' charge finds herself housed outside a moderate breaker in trap 1 and she should soon be front rank and can prove a class apart from these rivals.

Hove - 19:18 - Back Sussex Belle (Trap 5)

Sussex Belle (T5) lines up a maiden following nine starts at Hove, but following a short spell on the sidelines she has dropped a hint she's ready to strike, beaten only by one who took a sizeable step forward on the clock last time. It's distinctly possible she will lead out wide here and it would be disappointing where she not able to come out on top in a race lacking depth.

Sheffield - 20:27 - Back Distant Prince (Trap 4)

A multiple scorer earlier in the year, Distant Prince (T4) returned from a spell on the sidelines with an impressive make-all success in top-grade company at Sheffield two weeks ago, holding on from a race-fit kennelmate who has scored impressively subsequently. Entitled to come on again for that run, Barrie Draper's charge holds a class edge on this evening's rivals and, with another slick exit from the traps, he can prove a class apart again.