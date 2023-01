Having been campaigned exclusively in sprint company to date, BABY MAGGIE (Trap 6, 18:51 Sheffield) has been quick to build up a good strike (33%) with back-to-back victories in December. Just as encouraging was she took a step forward on the clock despite meeting with defeat five days ago, just unable to reel in another in-form sort who stole first march out of the boxes. A March 21' whelp with potential for better still at this sort of level, she holds sound claims on expected final time in this field, and we're hopeful she can escape any trouble out wide and come out on top.

We step up in class for our second selection with Boxing Day scorer GEELO VERA (Trap 2, 19:41 Sheffield) fancied to follow up on the back of another slick C&D trial over the 660-metre trip. A low-mileage sort for her age over both four and six bends, she looks well-housed between a couple of moderate breakers and, if getting loose on the front end on the short run to the opening corner, the daughter of Good News is expected to have enough in the tank to hold off the challengers late on.

Our final selection comes in the Owlerton Stadium Winner Of One and, having returned from a spell on the sidelines with the bit firmly between his teeth, DISTANT PRINCE (Trap 5, 19:58 Sheffield) is fancied to prove tough to contain. The son of Droopys Sydney has taken his form to a new level since reaching two years of age, producing another assured performance as he completed a quick-fire hat-trick in a C&D open on Boxing Day. Versatile as regards draw, Barrie Draper's charge could well have more to offer given he's still very low-mileage and we're hopeful he can continue the good work.