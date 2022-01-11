To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dezzy can take the money

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Sunderland and Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...he may well be up to bouncing back and getting off the mark..."

Timeform on Casino Dezzy

Pennylane Spirit (Trap 6) - 14.54 Sunderland

A winner in this grade of A2 in December, PENNYLANE SPIRIT (Trap 6, 14.54) has largely acquitted himself with credit subsequently, not breaking at his best but running on well to go down by one and a quarter lengths last time. Boasting a good record around the North East venue, the balance of his form reads well in the context of this evening's contest and with a clear run, he's fancied to come out on top.

Casino Dezzy (Trap 4) - 18.19 Sheffield

Remaining a maiden on the back of five career starts, CASINO DEZZY (Trap 4, 18.19) seemingly finds Sheffield's 500-metre trip at the limit of his stamina, albeit early crowding put paid to any legitimate chance he held in this grade 12 days ago. In truth, he's met with sterner opposition as a rule in recent weeks, and a repeat of his penultimate 29.99 gives him sound claims in a race lacking depth. Granted a fast break and a clear run, he may well be up to bouncing back and getting off the mark.

Talking Can Help (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

We remain at Sheffield for our final selection at 19.41 and debut scorer TALKING CAN HELP (Trap 4) may be up to quickly making it two from two. An April 20' youngster, her chief asset is clearly her early pace which she displayed when making all five days ago and, with progress anticipated, she can string them out early and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

