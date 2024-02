Drumdoit Don (Trap 3) - 18.08 Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's evening card comes in race two at 18.33, with DRUMDOIT DON (T3) fancied to take advantage of some clemency from the grader. A winner in a messy handicap last month, Drumdoit Don got tangled up back in a regulation A6 last week, so that run is easy to forgive. With that in mind, Drumdoit Don has to be of serious interest quickly back in A7 company.

Devilsbit Honey (Trap 6) - 19.03 Sheffield

It's fair to say that by his high standards, DEVILSBIT HONEY (T6) hasn't been in top form on her last two starts, but her record in A2 contests is excellent and the make-up of the 19.03 contest looks ideal as she's the only wide seed in the race. Clearing Droopys Mckenzie early will probably decide the race as Devilsbit Honey certainly has the tools to see these rivals off if turning first.

Annual Benefit (Trap 1) - 19.37 Sheffield

Having graded on at A4 level during the autumn, ANNUAL BENEFIT (T1) progressed nicely, gaining his sole win to date in December. An opportunistic runner in a brace of Open races on his last two starts (though he wasn't beaten far in a blanket finish on the first occasion) the 19.37 contest is a big drop in class and Annual Benefit is expected to take full advantage.