Fearmore Delboy (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Maiden Sprint features our first selection at 18.51 and the progressive FEARMORE DELBOY (Trap 4) looks the one to side with. A winner at Kinsley in March, he's been lightly raced since but has confirmed he's of well-above average merit, finishing runner-up on his first competitive start around here a couple of weeks back. Entitled to be sharper with that under his belt, he can turn the screw off the second bend and land this on his way to getter things.

Derrin Star (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sheffield

Graded action takes centre stage at 19.26 and, leaving the impression we have set to see the best of her, DERRIN STAR (Trap 6) is fancied to come out on top. Sufficiently out of season, she looks well-housed operating as the sole wide seed and the daughter of Laughill Blake can escape potential scrimmaging inside and come out on top.

Saleen Icon (Trap 3) - 20.12 Sheffield

We head back up in class for our final selection, coming in the Owlerton Stadium Invitational and SALEEN ICON (Trap 3, 20.12) looks the one to side with. Prolific following his switch to Kinsley (successful five times) he took a sizeable step forward in form terms when landing a C&D maiden latest, posting a smart 28.77 in the process. Expected to be front rank from lid rise, he has a decent advantage on expected final time and with his share of luck-in-running, can prove strongest.