Denville Peg (Trap 4) - 18.36 Nottingham

By A4 Nottingham standards, DENVILLE PEG (T4) is electric out of the boxes when getting it right, as he showcased when making all in decisive fashion last week. A single-grade rise is perfectly fair given he retains scope on old form and he's a short price to lead up in the 18.36 contest.

Glenhead King (Trap 6) - 18.51 Nottingham

GLENHEAD KING (T6) is one of the longest servants on the circuit given he's an October 18 greyhound who has raced over a hundred times. He clearly retains more than his share of enthusiasm and ability having won four times in A2 company this autumn. Late crowding hindered him when bang there last week and he clearly possesses the tools to get the job done at this level, which makes him an appealing candidate in the 18.51 race.

Manuka King (Trap 1) - 19.58 Nottingham

At the other end of the age spectrum, MANUKA KING's (T1) career is very much in its infancy. Having graded on at A4 level, he's displayed ability both starts so far, finishing third on each occasion and he caught the eye last week. With that in mind, it's a little surprising to see him dropped to A5 company already so he should be backed accordingly in the 19.58 affair.