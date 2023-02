Superior Force (Trap 6) - 15:09 Sunderland

Since returning from an absence, Superior Force (T6) hasn't been operating at the level he displayed last summer but he has knocked on the door in recent weeks, finishing runner-up on four of his last five starts. He drops in grade and has been drawn outside one who is pretty pedestrian at the boxes, and Yvonne Bell's charge is expected to capitalise.

Kitty Marion (Trap 5) - 15:26 Sunderland

In an A4 lacking much in the way of early-paced sorts, youngster Kitty Marion (T5) can cement the positive start to her career and come out on top. Not seen to best effect nine days ago, the March '21 whelp had impressed when making all previously. Surprisingly eased a peg on the graded ladder, there could well be more to come from the daughter of Droopys Sydney on the back of just five career starts and she looks a serious player once more.

Alnwick Delano (Trap 6) - 19:34 Newcastle

Alnwick Delano (T6) is fancied to land this handicap. A strong-running sort, trouble-in-running has held him back in recent weeks but there's a good chance he can escape crowding judged on the make-up of this evening's race and he can power home off the final bend to deservedly resume winning ways.