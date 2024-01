DECOY LULU (Trap 5) - 19:27 Yarmouth

DECOY LULU (Trap 5) can go on improving and will be hard to beat in the 19:27 contest. The youngster won an A2 in good style ten days ago and is on the up.

CASH FOR ELSANTO (Trap 4) - 20:57 Yarmouth

CASH FOR ELSANTO (Trap 4) is another progressive sort and can win again in the 20:57 race. He scored at the first time of asking having arrived from Ireland when making all in an A3 last week and will take the beating if getting on the bunny again.

SWANLEY PETUNIA (Trap 3) - 21:16 Yarmouth

SWANLEY PETUNIA (Trap 3) is thriving and is hard to get away from in the 21:16 finale. She showed plenty of early dash once more and regained the lead as she took an A3 nine days ago and looks up to this higher grade.