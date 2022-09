Nelsons County (Trap 5) - 18:51 Nottingham

Nelsons County (T5) is fancied to build on the promise of his last run. A strong stayer over 500m, Nelsons County made up a lot of ground to finish a close-up third and, with this A3 not looking any stronger, he's fancied to run down Headford Malt in the stripes.

Honour Rihanna (Trap 2) - 19:41 Nottingham

Stamina is also Honour Rihanna's (T2) forte and, while she's firmly into the veteran stage of her career, she added to tally in this grade last month. She will need to plot her way through as she's a short price to be trailing early, but Honour Rihanna has the form in the book to land this if getting the gaps.

De Joker (Trap 1) - 19:58 Nottingham

There are four unexposed greyhounds in this A4 so it could be a good race for the level. That said, it's still hard to ignore the claims of De Joker (T1) given he clocked a personal best by some way when winning a handicap in ready fashion last week. The manner of that success from one of the scratch berths was striking and, on that evidence, De Joker looks better than this grade at Nottingham.