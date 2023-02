Graystokes Mia (Trap 6) - 18:26 Nottingham

Following a spell off the track to end 2022, Graystokes Mia (T6) has yet to taste success upon return but she's been shaping up very nicely, unlucky not to finish closer in this A4 grade last week. That was a big performance on our figures for the grade and, as the sole wide seed, her prospects appear to be very bright.

De Joker (Trap 1) - 18:41 Nottingham

De Joker (T1) has been mixing it in Open company over six bends of late, with some success too, and back in A2 company returned to 500m, he has a lot going for him. This galloping track clearly suits and with two or three fancied to be vying for early supremacy, De Joker is fancied to pick them off late.

Drogo (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

We know where we stand with all six runners here so the make-up of the race could be the telling factor, with Drogo (T6) set for a clear run on the outside. He hasn't been doing a lot wrong of late, picked up by stronger stayers close home on his last three outings, but it's surely only a matter of time before he gets loose at this level and hangs on.