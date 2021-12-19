To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dashing Jo too fast for rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Central Park

Timeform provide their three best bets at Central Park on Sunday 19 December.

Kilcash Boss (Trap 3) - 18:58 Central Park

Kilcash Boss (T3) is fancied to back up what was a career-best effort in A1 company last time. Matt Dartnall's charge made light work of the opposition after breaking swiftly and, with sound claims of seizing the lead early doors again, he's fancied to come out on top returned to open company.

Lenson Doolin (Trap 4) - 20:54 Central Park

Despite being beaten at short odds in his semi-final of the Arc Champion Hurdle last week, Lenson Doolin (T4) is fancied to make amends this evening. Ricky Holloway's charge did himself no favors with an error at the fourth hurdle, and after losing momentum he was reeled in to be beaten a short head. However, his previous exploits, including when beating a pair of reopposing rivals, are a much better reflection of his talents. With a decent exit from the boxes, he can turn handy and assume control by halfway.

Dashing Jo (Trap 3) - 21:12 Central Park

Dashing Jo (T3) is fancied to supplement his make-all success in this A1 grade nine days ago. The October '19 whelp has built up a pretty solid record at the Kent track and, with another smart break at the boxes, he ought to have enough to account for this evening's rivals in a top-grade affair lacking depth.

Central Park 19th Dec (A1 480m)

Sunday 19 December, 9.12pm

1. Lostrigg Louie
2. Drumcrow Jody
3. Dashing Jo
4. Lisnaboy Tyson
5. Riverdale Pepe
6. But Daddy
