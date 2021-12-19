Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dashing Jo too fast for rivals

Central Park 19th Dec (A1 480m)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 9.12pm
|1. Lostrigg Louie
|2. Drumcrow Jody
|3. Dashing Jo
|4. Lisnaboy Tyson
|5. Riverdale Pepe
|6. But Daddy
Timeform provide their three best bets at Central Park on Sunday 19 December.
Kilcash Boss (Trap 3) - 18:58 Central Park
Kilcash Boss (T3) is fancied to back up what was a career-best effort in A1 company last time. Matt Dartnall's charge made light work of the opposition after breaking swiftly and, with sound claims of seizing the lead early doors again, he's fancied to come out on top returned to open company.
Lenson Doolin (Trap 4) - 20:54 Central Park
Despite being beaten at short odds in his semi-final of the Arc Champion Hurdle last week, Lenson Doolin (T4) is fancied to make amends this evening. Ricky Holloway's charge did himself no favors with an error at the fourth hurdle, and after losing momentum he was reeled in to be beaten a short head. However, his previous exploits, including when beating a pair of reopposing rivals, are a much better reflection of his talents. With a decent exit from the boxes, he can turn handy and assume control by halfway.
Dashing Jo (Trap 3) - 21:12 Central Park
Dashing Jo (T3) is fancied to supplement his make-all success in this A1 grade nine days ago. The October '19 whelp has built up a pretty solid record at the Kent track and, with another smart break at the boxes, he ought to have enough to account for this evening's rivals in a top-grade affair lacking depth.
