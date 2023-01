Unique News (Trap 2) - 18:19 Sheffield

Following a short spell on the sidelines, Unique News (T2) produced a highly encouraging effort when runner-up ten days ago, coming from a most unpromising position early doors. That form took a timely boost when the winner followed up next time and, having received a timely downgrade, we're hopeful the son of Good News can emerge unscathed around the opening couple of bends and regain the winning thread.

Darbys Delight (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield

Darbys Delight (T4) is fancied to come out on top in this open-race contest over 660 metres. The Newcastle raider seemingly found 720 metres too far here late last year, but quickly resumed winning ways returned to 640-metres on home soil last month. A subsequent trial around Nottingham suggests the son of Over Limit arrives in good order, and Tom Heilbron's charge is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

Blooming Boland (Trap 5) - 19:34 Newcastle

The improving Blooming Boland (T5) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top in this handicap over 480 metres. A strong-running sort who opened his account two starts back, he again ran well when third 13 days ago, looking all about stamina. Open to further progress, his draw in the orange jacket looks a useful one given the make-up of this race and he can power home from the three-quarter point to double his career tally.