Da Good Genes (Trap 2) - 18:41 Yarmouth

Having initially made a low-key return following a spell on the sidelines, Da Good Genes (T2) bounced back to form to resume winning ways on his penultimate start and, despite meeting with trouble-in-running, backed that up when a strong-finishing second four days ago. Boasting form at a higher level around the turn of the year, her claims often hinge on seizing a clear passage and, if doing so, she can prove too good for this evening's rivals.

Glengar Magpie (Trap 1) - 19:51 Yarmouth

Having returned from a lengthy absence with a victory in a sprint here last time, Glengar Magpie (T1) is fancied to make a bold bid to follow up here. A top-grade performer over the four-bend trip, it's feasible to think he can build on his latest run as he strengthens up and, with an impressive CV at this venue, another bold showing on the rails looks on the cards in this sprint.

Danny Dog (Trap 5) - 20:36 Yarmouth

This A7 affair lacks depth and, still less exposed than most, Danny Dog (T5) gets our vote to double his career tally. Running very wide at crucial points has proved his Achilles' heel of late, but his exploits on the clock still stand up to the closest scrutiny in this field. With a decent exit from the boxes, the March '21 whelp is fancied to come out on top.