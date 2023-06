Damien Star (Trap 4) - 14.04 Sheffield

Given his style of running DAMIEN STAR (Trap 4, 14.04) has often stayed ahead of the grader, adding to his tally in game fashion nine days ago. Boasting an excellent record in this class of D3, Joy Andrews' charge should soon be front rank again from lid rise and he can hold off the challengers off the final bend.

Macs Me Name (Trap 2) - 17.03 Sheffield

We remain at Sheffield for our second selection at 17.03 and in-form MACS ME NAME (Trap 2) looks to hold sound claims of adding to his tally. An early-paced son of Ballymac Best, he can have his latest effort marked up, having encountered early crowding on the run up. With sound claims on expected final time, he can hold his position on the rail approaching the opening corner and have enough in reserve to come out on top again.

Magical Flash (Trap 3) - 20.06 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to just the one open-race contest on their evening card and impressive heat winner MAGICAL FLASH (Trap 3) can land the Arena Racing Company Sprint Trophy Final at 20.06. Setting the standard on the clock on that run seven days ago, he's a powerful runner at the 305m trip and he can assert off the second bend and hold off admirable kennelmate Churchill Holly (Trap 2).