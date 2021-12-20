Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Daisy to bloom at Towcester

Towcester 20th Dec (D3 270m)Show Hide
Monday 20 December, 9.18pm
|1. Romantic Zara
|2. Moanteen Candy
|3. Tuftys Savana
|4. Footfield Daisy
|5. Tiermana Ivy
|6. Shesagem
Timeform provide their three best bets at Towcester on Monday.
"...has sound claims on her fast-finishing second behind a thriving one two starts back..."
Timeform on Footfield Daisy
LEEVIEW JACK (Trap 4) - 19:24 Towcester
LEEVIEW JACK (Trap 4) is well up to winning the 19:24 contest. Successful in a higher grade in October, he put in a fine shift on Friday when second and is sure to be on the premises again with a repeat.
CONNORS BULLET (Trap 4) - 20:43 Towcester
CONNORS BULLET (Trap 4) makes most appeal in the 20:43 sprint. A winner over 500m earlier this month, he's not had many tries over this shorter trip but certainly seemed to relish it on his penultimate start and looks well placed to strike tonight.
FOOTFIELD DAISY (Trap 4) - 21:18 Towcester
FOOTFIELD DAISY (Trap 4) can land the finale at 21:18. She was successful on her last go in this grade in October and has sound claims on her fast-finishing second behind a thriving one two starts back.
