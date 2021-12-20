To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Daisy to bloom at Towcester

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform provide their three best bets at Towcester on Monday.

"...has sound claims on her fast-finishing second behind a thriving one two starts back..."

Timeform on Footfield Daisy

LEEVIEW JACK (Trap 4) - 19:24 Towcester

LEEVIEW JACK (Trap 4) is well up to winning the 19:24 contest. Successful in a higher grade in October, he put in a fine shift on Friday when second and is sure to be on the premises again with a repeat.

CONNORS BULLET (Trap 4) - 20:43 Towcester

CONNORS BULLET (Trap 4) makes most appeal in the 20:43 sprint. A winner over 500m earlier this month, he's not had many tries over this shorter trip but certainly seemed to relish it on his penultimate start and looks well placed to strike tonight.

FOOTFIELD DAISY (Trap 4) - 21:18 Towcester

FOOTFIELD DAISY (Trap 4) can land the finale at 21:18. She was successful on her last go in this grade in October and has sound claims on her fast-finishing second behind a thriving one two starts back.

Towcester 20th Dec (D3 270m)

1. Romantic Zara
2. Moanteen Candy
3. Tuftys Savana
4. Footfield Daisy
5. Tiermana Ivy
6. Shesagem
