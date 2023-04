Some Sound (Trap 2) - 15.26 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our first selection this afternoon and youngster SOME SOUND (Trap 2, 15.26) can continue the progressive theme and add to her tally. A facile winner in A3 class at the start of the last month, she's fared very well in defeat since, always handy when runner-up in a fast time for the grade 9 days ago. Seizing a clear run early doors may well be crucial here but if doing so, she can pass this test with the prospect of more to come.

Conna Cuckoo (Trap 5) - 20.36 Nottingham

A reliable top-grade operator at home track Yarmouth, CONNA CUCKOO (Trap 5, 20.36) is yet to get her head in front at Nottingham but she comes here having run well when runner-up in a C&D open 7 days ago. Holding good claims of turning handy at the very least, she may find chief competition coming from newcomer Pollard Lad (Trap 2) but can put her greater experience to good use and come out on top on this occasion.

Oh Daiquiri (Trap 3) - 21.16 Yarmouth

OH DAIQUIRI (Trap 3) lines up in Yarmouth's 21.16 on a losing run stretching back to November but she dropped a big hint on her penultimate start she can buck that trend soon and, with her latest effort easily overlooked she looks to hold sound claims. Competitive in A4 company since the turn of the year, there's a good chance she can turn handy at the very least in this field and we're hopeful of a very big run.