Pro Glider (Trap 6) - 19:18 Towcester

Pro Glider (T6) looks good in the stripes in this sprint. He impressed the clock watchers when scoring last week, gaining compensation for a narrow defeat ten days earlier, and is set for another big run.

Buzz (Trap 6) - 20:38 Towcester

Buzz (T6) can fly home again. He's struck twice from this box this year and confirmed himself in top form with an all-the-way success over 460m at Henlow on Thursday.

Cyclone Sydney (Trap 6) - 20:54 Towcester

Cyclone Sydney (T6) continues to shape up well and can resume winning ways. He's got three victories to his name in this grade this year and ran well in a stronger heat last week.