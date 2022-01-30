Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cuckoo Lass to come out on top

Central Park 30th Jan (OR 480m)Show Hide
Sunday 30 January, 9.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Tullig Bee
|2. Puckane Daddy
|3. Colarhouse Foxy
|4. Aayamza Baron
|6. Borna Rhythm
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening.
"Quickly back down in class she can come out on top..."
Timeform on Cuckoo Lass
CUCKOO LASS (Trap 1) - 19:18 Central Park
CUCKOO LASS (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:18 sprint. She'd racked up four straight victories before getting no luck in a hot race up in grade on Tuesday. Quickly back down in class she can come out on top.
LIZS LEGACY (Trap 4) - 20:38 Central Park
LIZS LEGACY (Trap 4) looks set to get up a hat-trick in the 20:38 race. He's at the top of his game at present, posting a good time when seeing off another in-form rival ten days ago, and more of the same should see him home in front once more.
PUCKANE DADDY (Trap 2) - 21:12 Central Park
PUCKANE DADDY (Trap 2) should take the beating in the 21:12 hurdle. He's done well since sent over obstacles, winning at Crayford last month and running respectably behind the classy jumper Roxholme Biscuit back there last week. This looks a good opening for him.
Sunday 30 January, 9.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Tullig Bee
|2. Puckane Daddy
|3. Colarhouse Foxy
|4. Aayamza Baron
|6. Borna Rhythm
Join to place betsJoin today