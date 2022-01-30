Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cuckoo Lass to come out on top

CUCKOO LASS (Trap 1) - 19:18 Central Park

CUCKOO LASS (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:18 sprint. She'd racked up four straight victories before getting no luck in a hot race up in grade on Tuesday. Quickly back down in class she can come out on top.

LIZS LEGACY (Trap 4) - 20:38 Central Park

LIZS LEGACY (Trap 4) looks set to get up a hat-trick in the 20:38 race. He's at the top of his game at present, posting a good time when seeing off another in-form rival ten days ago, and more of the same should see him home in front once more.

PUCKANE DADDY (Trap 2) - 21:12 Central Park

PUCKANE DADDY (Trap 2) should take the beating in the 21:12 hurdle. He's done well since sent over obstacles, winning at Crayford last month and running respectably behind the classy jumper Roxholme Biscuit back there last week. This looks a good opening for him.