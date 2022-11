Decisive Giovanni (Trap 1) - 18.09 Central Park

We head over to Central Park for this evening's smartplay's kicking off with DECISIVE GIOVANNI (Trap 1) who looks to hold sound claims of taking lead honors when he lines up in top-grade company at 18.09. A crack at open class company proved unfruitful last time but his previous victory in A2 grade reads well in the context of tonight's race (an A1 lacking depth) and he's expected to be on the front foot from lid rise and prove tough to contain.

Ballymac Nemo (Trap 4) - 18.28 Central Park

The first of the open-race action from Central Park comes up at 18.28 and arriving on the back of some excellent efforts in A1 company BALLYMAC NEMO (Trap 4) is fancied to continue the good work. A largely consistent trapper, sectional ratings suggest Barrie O'Sullivan's charge should soon be front rank and with sound claims on expected final time, from a berth he also boasts an excellent record from, we're hopeful he can make the breakthrough in open company.

Crystal Blitz (Trap 5) - 18.58 Central Park

Our final selection comes in the Follow Bresbet On Twitter Midi Maiden Trophy at 18.58 and with a recent run at Oxford best ignored, CRYSTAL BLITZ (Trap 5) looks to hold claims of making a big impact. A D1 winner over the two-bend trip, he was competitive when last seen over this C&D during the summer. Remaining low-mileage as a March 20' whelp, this doesn't look the deepest of open races by any means and, provided he escapes any early scrimmaging, the son of Tyrur Big Mike is fancied to open up down the back straight and double his career tally on these shores.