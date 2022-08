The grader's get the card underway over at Nottingham at 18:26 and a winner seven days ago, FEARFUL JET (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of backing that up. Escaping a grade rise for that victory, the son of Droopys Jet packs all-round pace over the tough 500-metre circuit and has found some improvement on the clock of late, so we're hopeful he can avoid any crowding from his berth in the orange vest and come out on top again.

Handicap action at 21:11 and one boasting a smashing record in this discipline in the shape of TELE GIRL (Trap 5) could well be the answer. Successful on two of her last four starts, she was far from disgraced for all she could only manage fourth in A3 class latest. With those ahead of her likely to be taking a middle course, her instinct to head to the rails early can only enhance her claims and the strong-running daughter of Blackstone Marco can take control off the last bend and make it 5-7 in handicaps.

Our final selection comes in the Arc Maiden Sprint Trophy at 21:26 and Monmore raider CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 3) is fancied to come out on top. A versatile tracker who mixes two and four bends with equal measure, his exploit on the clock in a C&D trial recently was a solid one, all the more so given he completely misjudged the second bend. That experience won't have been wasted on him and, with the move to a middle draw unlikely to hold any fears, he can hopefully sign us off with success.