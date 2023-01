A dual winner already at Sheffield, INCA DUCHESS (Trap 3, 19:09 Sheffield) has found her progress stalling a little of late, crowding often halting her momentum. However, a feature of her recent exploits in defeat has been her strength at the finish, beaten only a length and three-quarters having come from an unpromising position seven days ago. Holding reopposing Kilkenny Pat on a line of form last month, this drop in grade rates an obvious plus and Phil Barlow's charge is fancied to come out on top.

ALNWICK STUMPY (Trap 3, 20:21 Newcastle) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a July 21' whelp and encouragingly took a marked step forward from his debut effort six days ago, showing good early pace and reeled in only by another improver. A powerful son of Eden The Kid, he's undoubtedly open to further progress and, with another slick break, could well prove tough to peg back on this occasion.

Despite a losing run stretching back to November, CREE LOCH (Trap 3, 20:36 Newcastle) could be worth chancing to get back to winning ways. Not seen to best effect on his most recent start, the balance of recent performances read very well in the context of this evening's race and, with a clear run around bends 1 and 2, he could prove a class above this grade.