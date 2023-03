Courty Wink (Trap 2) - 14.36 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland for a basement grade A8 at 14.36 and remaining relatively unexposed at a low level COURTY WINK (Trap 2) could be worth siding with to build on her reappearance second last week. An August 21' whelp with potential for better still, she ought to come forward from that effort given it was her first competitive outing since early February and, having already confirmed the early pace to lead up this field, she promises to make a bold bid in the blue jacket.

Moanteen Angel (Trap 6) - 16.23 Sunderland

A dual scorer earlier this year, veteran MOANTEEN ANGEL (Trap 6, 16.23) arrives having filled the runner-up spot on 2 of her last 3 starts and not seen to very best effect when third 5 days ago. Provided with some graded relief from the assessor and with sound claims of turning handy at the very least on the sectional clock, we're hopeful the daughter of Ballymac Matt can capitalise and gain her tenth career success at the North East venue.

Rathcoole Honey (Trap 2) - 18.19 Sheffield

RATHCOOLE HONEY (Trap 2, 18.19) has often found box-knapping her downfall but she does make up for that with a strong finishing kick, filling the runner-up spot on each of her last 3 starts over 4 bends following success over the 660m trip. Beaten in a fairly quick time for the grade of A6 last time, Joy Andrews' bitch won't be on the premises early but she'll be coming home stronger than any other on the rails from the three-quarter point and if getting the breaks, is fancied to strike fast and late.