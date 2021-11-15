Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Count on Molly at Nottingham

Jogon Coady (Trap 1) - 17.22 Sheffield

JOGON COADY (Trap 1, 17.22) arrives in Sheffield's finale a maiden on the back of nine career outings to date. However, he dropped the hint his turn isn't far away when runner-up on his penultimate start, reeled in only by a stronger stayer at the trip. With his latest effort easily overlooked on the back of trouble-in-running, he can be expected to lead up on the rails this evening and in a race lacking depth, should have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Sandyhill Molly (Trap 3) - 18.41 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for our final two selections, kicking off with SANDYHILL MOLLY (Trap 3) fancied to land the A1 contest at 18.41. A progressive bitch following her switch from Ireland, she ran well on the back of a short break when second in this company last week. It's distinctly possible she will lead those on her immediate inner on the approach to the opening corner and she can come home strong on the inside and resume winning ways.

Chelms Fred (Trap 4) - 20.52 Nottingham

CHELMS FRED (Trap 4, 20.52) showed smart form at Towcester during the summer and he arrives in heat 5 of the Eclipse in good form, finding only one too good on the back of crowding in a C&D open at Nottingham 7 days ago. The draw off the rail here may well help the son of Confident Rankin trap even faster and he may well be tough to peg back if getting loose on the front end.