Oh Darknstormy (Trap 6) - 17:28 Towcester

Oh Darknstormy (T6) is fancied to come out on top. John Mullins' charge impressed when registering success in this grade three starts back and was far from disgraced when third in this company five days ago. Looking well-housed as the sole wide seed, he holds sound claims on expected final time and he should prove tough to contain if getting loose out wide.

Diegos Zoe (Trap 4) - 19:56 Central Park

Diegos Zoe (T4) is still very much in the infancy of her career and, having shown promise on debut, the September '20 whelp took a step forward when making all in good style six days ago. She doesn't look to have been over-faced upped in grade and another bold showing looks likely with further progress anticipated.

Magical William (Trap 4) - 21:28 Central Park

Magical William (T4) looks to hold sound claims of regaining the winning thread. He was impressive when making all on his penultimate start, but he had little go right on his latest outing, stumbling at the fourth bend. Tonight's contest doesn't look packed full of early pace and, with sound claims on expected final, he can launch another bold front-running bid.