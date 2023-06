Rapido Piper (Trap 2) - 20:06 Yarmouth

Rapido Piper (T2) wasn't seen to best effect on his competitive debut but quickly got on the up and overcame trouble-in-running when off the mark last Wednesday, leading at the third and always in control thereafter. An August '21 whelp with any amount of improvement to come, his exploits on the sectional clock suggest he can lead up on the rails and, clearly not lacking for stamina, another bold bid looks to be on the cards.

Peejays Magic (Trap 4) - 20:52 Yarmouth

Peejays Magic (T4) is fancied to build on his comeback run four days ago and come out on top. A multiple winner in much stronger company, he should be handy on the run to the opening corner at the very least in this field and he can drive the bend, assume control off the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Brennans Sophia (Trap 2) - 21:26 Yarmouth

Having performed with credit without being seen to best effect on her latest outing, Brennans Sophia (T2) is fancied to build on that and strike. An uncharacteristic slow break left her with a lot to do on that occasion but her effort on the clock still stands up to scrutiny in this field and, with her trapping boots back on, she can prove too strong.