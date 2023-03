Laughil Gordon (Trap 5) - 15:54 Swindon

Following a short spell on the sidelines, Laughil Gordon (T5) had little go right on each of his first two starts back, crowded in the opening exchanges and unsurprisingly unable to land a blow over the two-bend trips. However, all the more switched on for those efforts, he was back to his best at the boxes and made no mistake with a make-all C&D victory seven days ago. Boasting a solid strike rate at Swindon overall, his claims on expected final time read well and we're hopeful of a very big run.

Ballymac Mags (Trap 2) - 16:34 Swindon

Despite failing to justify cramped odds seven days ago, low-mileage Ballymac Mags (T2) gets our vote to set the record straight this afternoon. Boasting some strong four-bend form, moderate breaks have largely halted progress over six bends of late. Still, clearly a pacy sort, the balance of her form reads very well in this field and, with a degree of luck around bends one and two, she can pass this test.

Coppice Psyche (Trap 4) - 20:27 Newcastle

Coppice Psyche (T4) arrives on a losing run stretching back to late December, but Jimmy Fenwick's charge has been lightly raced subsequently and, capable of stepping up on his run five days ago, he looks set fair for a big run. A reliable operator over four and six bends, he's well established as an A1 performer at Newcastle and, in a race in which he should soon be stalking the pace-setters and with stamina assured, he can come home best of all from the three-quarter point and add to his tally.