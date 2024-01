Platinumheatwave (Trap 3) - 18.38 Nottingham

The first race on the card over the standard 500m trip is at 18.38 and Jill Llewellin's PLATINUMHEATWAVE (Trap 3) can build on a string of solid efforts and come home in front. A mere August 22' whelp, he should soon be tracking the pace judged on the sectional ratings and with the balance of his recent form reading well, this looks a good opportunity for the homebred to deservedly shed the maiden tag.

Kylenoe Bilbo (Trap 3) - 19.14 Nottingham

For all he had little go right over the sprint trip at Nottingham last time, KYLENOE BILBO (Trap 3, 19.14) has previously proved progressive following his switch to Colwick Park, his early pace looking a particularly useful asset when reeled in only late on over four bends three starts back. There's a suspicion he will always likely find the 500m trip at the limit of his stamina but this is hardly a contest containing depth and with another swift exit from the boxes, he can seize an early lead and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.

Coppice Gracie (Trap 6) - 19.32 Nottingham

The Arena Racing Company Winner of One Standard Trophy comes up at 19.32 and COPPICE GRACIE (Trap 6) can build on her heat success seven days ago and come out on top again. Jimmy Fenwick's charge isn't the sharpest at lid rise but she makes up for that with a good burst of early pace. Deserving of having her heat success marked up having met with trouble-in-running, operating as the sole wide seed this evening rates a distinct plus and she can power home from the three-quarter point and prove the stronger than these.