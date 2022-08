Swift Adieu (Trap 6) - 15:26 Swift Adieu

Swift Adieu (T6) was undoubtedly displaying positive signs despite running wide and, at just the right time post-season, she put it all together to win in comfortable style in A4 class seven days ago, trapping fast and maintaining the gallop for a four-length success, posting a career-best effort on the clock in the process. Having only recently turned two, and on the back of just 11 career starts, it's feasible to think the daughter of Droopys Roddick can improve further and follow up.

Coolavanny Hawk (Trap 5) - 16:04 Newcastle

Coolavanny Hawk (T5) often doesn't make things easy with slow starts but he makes up for that with a very strong finishing kick, and he advertised that when opening his account over six bends in July. Boasting a style well suited to handicap racing, particularly around Newcastle, he's knocked firmly on the door since and powered home to go down by a head in a C&D handicap 10 days ago. A pacy individual when allowed to open up, judged on the make-up he should seize racing room around the opening couple of bends and is fancied to come home best of all to deservedly gain a second career success.

Freedom Freya (Trap 2) - 17:03 Newcastle

Freedom Freya (T2) shed the maiden tag 10 days ago and is fancied to follow up. Everything clicked for the January '21 youngster as she readily accounted for A5 rivals on that occasion, seizing the lead off the second bend and forging clear. Having already proved competitive in this grade of A4 previously, it's highly likely there's more to come from Tom Heilbron's charge and, if bringing her trapping boots to the table once more, she could prove tough to contain.