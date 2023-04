Drumdoit Jewel (Trap 3) - 18:33 Oxford

Drumdoit Jewel (T3) could be the one to side with in this sprint. She's a classy open dog on her day and went close in a similar event on her last run at Oxford a month ago.

Haverhill Lad (Trap 3) - 20:23 Oxford

Haverhill Lad (T3) can notch up another win. He's on a roll, winning three in a row including an Oxford open, and again burst clear in a trial on Saturday.

Coolavanny Finn (Trap 5) - 21:18 Oxford

Coolavanny Finn (T5) is worth one more chance on his first run at Oxford in the finale. He's not had much luck since opening his account at Romford in February, once again well backed but meeting trouble there last week. There is no doubt he has more races in him granted better fortune.