Lightfoot Ali (Trap 6) - 14:19 Newcastle

We're hopeful Lightfoot Ali (T6) can quickly bounce back following a luckless run last time. Only a March '21 whelp, he's essentially been progressive and his stamina for the 480-metre trip looks a particularly asset. Not known for his exploits early, he can be expected to be stalking the pace-setters from halfway and, with potential for better still, he can come home best of all off the last bend to double his career tally.

White Clover (Trap 4) - 15:26 Newcastle

White Clover (T4), an April '21 youngster, is clearly a well above-average sort judged on his exploits in trials, putting his previous course knowledge to good use as he dipped under the 29-second barrier in a solo trial seven days ago. A powerful son of Droopys Sydney, he's clearly not lacking for early pace judged on the sectional clock and he could well overcome his inexperience and prove too good for A2 rivals this afternoon.

Cookstown Legend (Trap 3) - 18:51 Sunderland

Cookstown Legend (T3) makes a quick reappearance following a near miss four days ago and is fancied to make no mistake this evening. Coming from a relatively unpromising position and beaten only by a low-mileage sort on that occasion, he's clearly in good order at present, and, granted a clear run, we're hopeful he can prove too good for this evening's rivals.