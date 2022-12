It's A Travesty (Trap 5) - 14:19 Newcastle

It's A Travesty (T5) has largely acquitted herself with credit of late and is fancied to come out on top in this handicap over the 480-metre trip. A bad bump hindered her chance in this company last time, but she closed up to be beaten just over a length. The draw in orange shouldn't hinder her chance and, with a degree of luck from the three-quarter point, the daughter of Laughil Blake is fancied to come home in front.

Regans Rocket (Trap 2) - 15:44 Newcastle

The class-dropping Regans Rocket (T2) is fancied to make a bold bid in the blue jacket. Largely consistent in A3 company prior to being seen to nothing like best effect last time, the balance of his recent form looks strong in the context of this race. He'll need to be on his toes out of the boxes but he's boasting a 33% strike-rate from this berth and we're hopeful he can get the job done.

Conors Jet (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sunderland



Conors Jet (T6) was agonisingly caught late the last twice but he's fancied to confirm the promise of recent runs and come out on top. His record in this class of A5 is an impressive one overall and, in a race lacking a great deal of depth, he's fancied to turn front rank from lid rise and have enough in reserve at the business end to account for this evening's rivals.