Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Connors Jet can take off at Sunderland

Pennylane Dream (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sunderland

A winner in A3 grade last year, PENNYLANE DREAM (Trap 2, 18.36) dispelled a couple of lesser efforts when capitalising on the grader's mercy in to A4 on her most recent start, able to make all without being at her very best on the clock. Escaping a grade rise for that victory, it's feasible to see her bossing the rails again this evening and, if getting loose once more, may well be up to quickly following up.

Gymstar Swift (Trap 6) - 19.58 Sunderland

We step up in class for our second selection at 19.58 with youngster GYMSTAR SWIFT (Trap 6) fancied to make a bold bid to resume winning ways. An easy winner in A3 in January, he's been far from disgraced in this higher grade subsequently, his stamina looking his forte. He does need to break better on this occasion but outside one returning from seasonal rest and with good claims on final time, Jill Sutherst's charge can turn handy and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Connors Jet (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

CONNORS JET (Trap 6, 20.27) arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but the balance of his form reads well in the context of this evening's race, not least when finishing third from an unpromising position on his penultimate start. Bumped early and well held behind a very fast winner by A4 standards, that effort is readily overlooked and in a much less-demanding affair, Paul Miller's charge is expected to be seen in a much better light.