WRAYSBURY BRUNO (Trap 2, 15:44 Newcastle) only recently returned from a spell on the sidelines, but he's shown no ill effects from his enforced rest, again finding only one too good on his latest outing seven days ago. Not many in this field can lay claim to dipping under the 29-second barrier in recent starts and, with his form reading well, we're expecting a good break from the blue jacket and a bold front-running bid.

Despite recently coming up two years of age, GYPSY SOUL (Trap 4, 20:27 Central Park) remains less exposed than most and took a step forward from her debut effort when runner-up in this grade seven days ago. Open to further progress, the fact she's been pretty consistent at the boxes and is drawn between a pair that are often hit and miss bodes well. We believe she can take a length out of this field at the traps and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late in the day.

CONNA CUCKOO (Trap 4, 20:52 Yarmouth) boasts an impressive strike rate and is fancied to continue the good work. A bitch well-served by the demands of Yarmouth's 462-metre trip, it's feasible to think she can boss matters from lid rise this evening and, with plenty of room to operate with a vacant trap to her immediate outside, we're hopeful of a bold showing.